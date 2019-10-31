Between David Benioff and D.B. Weiss losing Star Wars, and one prequel series (the possibly-titled The Long Night) getting axed only for another (House of the Dragon) to rise from its ashes, it’s been an eventful week for Game of Thrones news. So, naturally, George R.R. Martin took to his blog to comment on everything that’s happening.

The author wrote that he was “saddened to hear” that Jane Goldman’s prequel would not be going to series, but he sounded enthusiastic about House of the Dragon, “the first concept I pitched to HBO when we started talking about a successor show, way back in the summer of 2016.” The series will be led by director Miguel Sapochnik (“one of the hottest directors in television today”) and Ryan Condal (“He’s a terrific writer… and a fan of my books since well before we met”), and Martin revealed he’ll be involved, too:

“As yet, we don’t even know where we will be shooting… though I expect we will revisit at least some of the countries David & Dan used for GAME OF THRONES (Ireland, Iceland, Scotland, Croatia, Morocco, Malta, and Spain). I expect to be involved in all of this to some extent… and, who knows, if things work out, I may even be able to script a few episodes, as I did for the first four seasons of GAME OF THRONES. But… let me make this perfectly clear… I am not taking on any scripts until I have finished and delivered WINDS OF WINTER. Winter is still coming, and WINDS remains my priority, as much as I’d love to write an episodes of HOUSE.

I hope Martin means House, the Hugh Laurie show. He’s a busy man, writing books and watching the Jets (equally painful). No one tell him House went off the air in 2012.

