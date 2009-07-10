GET IT? IT’S FUNNY BECAUSE HIS PENIS IS BIG.

Right on the heels of HBO’s “Hung,” a show about a man who becomes a prostitute because his penis is big, MTV is making “Hard Times,” a show about a teenager with a big penis. Original!
[The] show chronicles the hellish life of RJ Berger, a desperately unpopular 15-year-old.
When RJ’s anatomical gift is dramatically revealed in front of the whole school, he goes from anonymous to famous and finds his first sliver of confidence. But he also has to deal with a best friend trying to capitalize on his newfound fame, a student body with no shortage of cruel jokes and an insane home life.
Actually — and it kills me to say anything remotely positive about MTV programming — this is a way more interesting (and realistic) premise than “Hung’s” grown-up-loser-becomes-gigolo. So good work, MTV. Unoriginal and interesting is a nice change of pace from your routine of unoriginal and sh-tty.
(By the way, I apologize for using a military history reference for the image. For some reason I didn’t quite feel like doing an image search for BIG TEENAGE COCK.)
Jesus Christ, that’s the exact same plot from Teen Wolf.
“I didn’t quite feel like doing an image search for BIG TEENAGE COCK” Burnt out?
Zacks right its Peen-Wolf.
He becomes famous at school for having a big wang, but suffers “no shortage of cruel jokes” for it? Has anyone ever made fun of someone for having a bigger penis?
+1s to Zack and Yama. Well done, sirs.
I dare to you find an MTV show that doesn’t feature a giant dick.
*I dare you to find … dammit.
Hey Ufford, why do you censor “shitty” but not censor “BIG TEENAGE COCK”?
I dunno, KP. I guess our advertisers love big teenage cock.
I thought MTV showed music videos?
/perplexed
Talk about unoriginal–Hitler stole the idea of a winter offensive from Fredrick the Great.
Thank you, Panty Man. Military history humor is my favorite humor.
Ive got a Panzerkampfwagen VI Ausf in my pants.
Having a big dick isn’t hard times.
You don’t know what hard times are daddy! Hard times are when the textile workers around this country are out of work. They got four or five kids and can’t pay their wages, can’t buy their food. Hard times are when the auto workers are out of work and they tell em’ go home. And hard times, are when a man works on a job thirty years, THIRTY YEARS! They give him a watch, kick him in the butt, and say HEY a computer took your place, Daddy! That’s hard times!
Soooo do you think it’s alright if I watch a show about a teenager with a huge dong or should I expect a visit from the local sheriff?
America
We make pedophiles more comfortable by the day.
Hard times is working out why Oscar came to a TV blog to comment on society.
“no shortage of cruel jokes”
haha…you’ve got a huge ass dick! Hey look, it’s that kid with the HUGE DONG!
kids can be so cruel…
/hits home