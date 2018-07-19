The Gang Tries To Make A Movie In The ‘Get Shorty’ Season 2 Trailer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The first season of Epix’s Get Shorty television adaptation, starring Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano, did alright. It wasn’t another perfect entry in the ever-sprawling landscape that is “Peak TV,” of course, but enough critics and viewers tuned in to warrant it a second season renewal. After all, it seems everyone wanted to see if mob guy Miles Daly (O’Dowd) and Hollywood washout Rick Moreweather (Romano) could actually get their movie made. As the first trailer for season two indicates, they did, but is it any good?

“It’s, uh, not good,” Amara (Lidia Porto) declares in an editing bay. Miles, for that matter, can’t seem to stomach the situation, but Rick? He seems use to these kinds of responses. “We’re all in agreement on that, pretty much.” Cue a series of story beats that, while not giving away too much new information, spell out what Get Shorty season two will have in store for its characters. While Rick finds himself working as an informant for individuals who are also interested in the activities of Miles and Louis Darnell (Sean Bridgers), “the filmmakers.”

Much like the first season, it looks like everyone is going to have a heck of time trying to escape their otherwise violent and depressing pasts. Elmore Leonard, who wrote the 1990 novel on which the film and this series were based, would be proud. Get Shorty season two premieres August 12th at 9 pm ET on Epix.