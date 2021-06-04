Moff Gideon may be a bit biased here, but the actor behind some of television’s biggest bad guys says the pandemic actually helped make for better TV for viewers. The acclaimed actor behind Gus Fring from Breaking Bad and the big bad from The Mandalorian certainly knows his craft, and in a recent interview he laid out why he thinks TV actually got better despite the difficulties of lockdown.

In an interview with The Wrap, Esposito explained why he thinks people viewing TV in lockdown may have actually improved. Asked how viewers saw their relationship change with TV during the pandemic, Esposito initially joked that people “finally learned how to use” their remotes. But he also had a very eloquent answer to the question, saying that though TV “used to be free” the plethora of options people now have mean viewers can narrow their focus to find things they truly love.

“You know what your taste is and you can find intelligent, incredible programming — the relationship has changed because you’re able to focus your appetite in a new, delightful way,” Esposito said.

He then gave some very specific examples that sound a lot like the work he’s done in the past on camera.

“You can follow your appetite to go completely into a fantasy world, to a universe that still needs to be tamed. Or you can go into the desert following a guy who had made a decision to be a shyster lawyer to work through his pain. Or you can follow a dysfunctional family who make light of themselves and the world around them, but have an incredible family bond. All these different shows are changing the dynamic of how we’re able to access the things that are appealing to us. People have really discovered that there’s quality going on that is worthy of their time.”

If that sounds like Better Call Saul and The Mandalorian, well, you’re been paying attention to Esposito’s career. But he’s right about the fact that sheer variety that comes with modern streaming options means that everyone can find something they truly love to watch. What often gets talked about in all the options and new streaming channels is the cost and confusion that comes with properties moving around and going behind walled gardens. But Espositio offers a nice reminder here that, if you’re willing to do some digging, you’re bound to find something you truly enjoy.

[via The Wrap]