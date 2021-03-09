Alec Baldwin quit Twitter last week after he got roasted by “assholes” for tweeting about Gillian Anderson’s accent following the Golden Globes. “Switching accents? That sounds… fascinating,” he wrote, a reference to the backlash that his wife, Hilaria, faced after her “decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person” was exposed.

The difference is, Baldwin misrepresented her Spanish heritage (she’s from Boston), while Anderson was born in the United States, moved to London at an early age, and has traveled back and forth ever since. “I grew up in both places, so it depends on who I’m talking to,” The X-Files and Sex Education star said last year about her accent. “So usually when I’m talking to Brits, it slides into British, and vice versa for American.”

Anderson was initially unaware of Baldwin’s tweet, as she doesn’t have social media on her phone (lucky). “A couple people texted to say that something was going on,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I didn’t pay any attention to it because it’s just something that I live. I grew up between two countries and so depending on who is in my ear is which direction my accent goes. So I’m so used to it that it’s kind of old news for me.” After being told what the 30 Rock actor tweeted about her, Anderson replied, “It’s so not a newsworthy item, but I’m sad that it’s caused him so much distress.”

That droll, cheeky response should only be read in an English accent.

(Via ET)