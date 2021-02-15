Last week, Lucasfilm finally had enough with Gina Carano, the MMA fighter-turned-actress after she posted posts deemed offensive over social media. As such, her character on The Mandalorian — tough rogue Cara Dune, who often tags on adventured alongside our bounty hunter hero — would not return for the third season of the Star Wars Disney+ show, nor get the spin-off show that had once been discussed. But that’s not all: Even the Cara Dune action figure will not be returning to toy store shelves.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hasbro, who releases Mandalorian toys, says they are not proceeding with another production run of the figure. The Cara Dune toy was apparently very popular, and that’s its first run sold out very quickly. But those who never bought one will have to be envious of those who did — or at least wait for people to put it on eBay, for no doubt exorbitant prices.

Carano’s firing enraged much of conservative media, who have been up in arms over what they call “cancel culture” and claiming she was fired simply for being an outspoken conservative. Then again, why was Carano let go? Because of a series of offensive social media posts — not only a comment comparing conservatives to Holocaust victims, which was seen as anti-Semitic, but also an actual anti-Semitic image, both of which appeared on her Instagram stories. Meanwhile other Hollywood conservatives — Tim Allen, Chris Pratt, Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood — remain gainfully employed.

