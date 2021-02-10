The same day that Pedro Pascal publicly supported his sister after she came out as trans, his The Mandalorian co-star Gina Carano shared some very bad posts on social media. Again.

The MMA fighter-turned-actress previously tweeted anti-mask memes and “made light of people including their preferred pronouns on social media by adding ‘beep/bop/boop’ to her Twitter bio, which many fans called out as transphobic,” according to Variety. This time, Carano compared present-day Republicans to… Jews during the Holocaust?

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors… even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” the post, which originally appeared on another account, read. She also shared a photo of a person wearing multiple masks on their head. The caption: “Meanwhile in California.” That’s the kind of humor the alt-right is so famous for. Those posts have since disappeared from Instagram, but “other posts, including a quote saying ‘Expecting everyone you encounter to agree with every belief or view you hold is f*cking wild’ and one saying ‘Jeff Epstein didn’t kill himself,’ remained.”

Disney has yet to respond to a star from the company’s most-watched streaming show sharing conspiracy theories and anti-Semitic images and making transphobic jokes, but #FireGinaCarano has been trending for much of today.

