Disney’s Star Wars-centric subsidiary Lucasfilm announced on Wednesday that Gina Carano is “not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future” after The Mandalorian star continued to share hateful memes on social media. “Her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” a statement read. Carano’s exit has reportedly been in the works for months, but now it’s official (and the far-right is fuming).

Lucasfilm has yet to announce whether Carano’s character, Mando’s warrior sidekick Cara Dune, will be written off the show or replaced by another actress, but fans of the Disney+ series have already weighed on what they want to happen.

Make Lucy lawless the next Cara dune. pic.twitter.com/q1rO0RGwEZ — Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) February 11, 2021

“Lucy Lawless as Cara Dune” makes almost too much sense. She’s got the ass-kicking background and science-fiction show experience. Plus, it’s not like Disney properties haven’t swapped actors before. James Rhodes/War Machine was originally played by Terrence Howard in Iron Man, but then Don Cheadle took over role for Iron Man 2. He continues to portray the character to this day — no explanation given, no explanation needed. Best of all, unlike Gina Carano, Lucy Lawless isn’t a hateful person.

The campaign for Xena to meet Baby Yoda begins now.

Hear me out, Casting Lucy Lawless as Cara Dune would sell SOOO many action figures. I'm just saying. She'd bring in a lot of bank. pic.twitter.com/tltw8VwPqb — Isabel Sophia rebel gurrl Dieppa (she/her) 🌺 (@IsabelSDieppa) February 10, 2021

Another idea:

Ok, I'd be fine with Lucy Lawless as Cara Dune, but Michelle Rodriguez is right there and she would be perfect. pic.twitter.com/VSOGogWI7A — Many A True Nerd (@ManyATrueNerd) February 11, 2021

The Mandalorian season three will likely premiere in 2022.