Disney’s Star Wars-centric subsidiary Lucasfilm announced on Wednesday that Gina Carano is “not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future” after The Mandalorian star continued to share hateful memes on social media. “Her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” a statement read. Carano’s exit has reportedly been in the works for months, but now it’s official (and the far-right is fuming).

Lucasfilm has yet to announce whether Carano’s character, Mando’s warrior sidekick Cara Dune, will be written off the show or replaced by another actress, but fans of the Disney+ series have already weighed on what they want to happen.

“Lucy Lawless as Cara Dune” makes almost too much sense. She’s got the ass-kicking background and science-fiction show experience. Plus, it’s not like Disney properties haven’t swapped actors before. James Rhodes/War Machine was originally played by Terrence Howard in Iron Man, but then Don Cheadle took over role for Iron Man 2. He continues to portray the character to this day — no explanation given, no explanation needed. Best of all, unlike Gina Carano, Lucy Lawless isn’t a hateful person.

The campaign for Xena to meet Baby Yoda begins now.

Another idea:

The Mandalorian season three will likely premiere in 2022.

