In the days since she was fired from The Mandalorian by Lucasfilm for her “abhorrent and unacceptable” social media posts, Gina Carano has teamed up with far-right gasbag Ben Shapiro on a new movie and spoken with former-New York Times editor Bari Weiss for her Substack. Weiss, who wrote in her resignation letter from the Times that “Twitter is not on the masthead of the New York Times, but Twitter has become its ultimate editor” (Ted Cruz and Donald Trump, Jr. approved this message), asked Carano about the anti-Semitic meme that led to her exit. Carano, of course, said that she was in “utter shock and confusion when certain people said it was antisemitic. Then, as I went to take it down, I noticed that the image was not the same as the one people were referencing. I was honestly confused: should I take it down, or leave it up? I still don’t know the answer to that question, because taking it down only makes the mob attack you more.”

The MMA fighter-turned-actress also discussed when she learned she was canned:

“Earlier on last year before The Mandalorian came out, they wanted me to use their exact wording for an apology over pronoun usage. I declined and offered a statement in my own words. I made clear I wanted nothing to do with mocking the transgender community, and was just drawing attention to the abuse of the mob in forcing people to put pronouns in their bio… That was heart-breaking, but I didn’t want to take away from the hard work of everyone who worked on the project, so I said ok. That was the last time I was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm. I found out through social media, like everyone else, that I had been fired.”

Lucasfilm, which had been “looking for a reason” to get rid of Carano for months, reportedly planned to announce a Cara Dunne spin-off in December. But those plans were scrapped following tweets in which she, among other Bad Posts, shared an anti-mask meme and changed her preferred pronouns to “boop/bop/beep” in a transphobic joke. What a piece of dank farrik.

