We’ve been loudly beating the “give Rhea Seehorn an Emmy for her performance as Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul” drum for years now, to no avail. It’s like Carrie Coon on The Leftovers all over again, except Carrie Coon was eventually nominated for an Emmy (for Fargo, but still good!). There’s concern about the Primetime Emmys even occurring this year, due to obvious, more-important-than-saluting-Modern Family reasons, but whenever the ceremony does happen, Rhea Seehorn better get her Emmy.

But don’t take my word for it. Take Patton Oswalt’s.

“If @rheaseehorn doesn’t get the Emmy for this season of @BetterCallSaul I just don’t know. That opening scene, everything she says WITHOUT speaking. Good Lord,” the comedian tweeted, referring to last night’s episode. In response, Seehorn wrote, “PATTONNNNNNN!!!! (The N’s should have a little sing-song quality when spoken in my voice.) Thanks for this. Really. Really.” But Oswalt wasn’t done with his compliments.

“I love that Kim’s dialogue is so terse and bland because in her head she’s making a million decisions a second. You can SEE all of that turmoil in her eyes and it’s thrilling and tragic. She’s an intelligent person whose thoughts are killing her… And I don’t mean ALL of her dialogue. Just in that opening scene. She can’t quite believe what she’s doing so she’s all, ‘S’okay.’ ‘Fine.’ But the stuff @rheaseehorn lets sleep through the cracks — something BAD is coming for Kim. Yikes.

Hopefully nothing TOO bad, though. We don’t want that.

If @rheaseehorn doesn’t get the Emmy for this season of @BetterCallSaul I just don’t know. That opening scene, everything she says WITHOUT speaking. Good Lord. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 31, 2020