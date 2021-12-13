Here Are The Nominations For The 2022 Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes nominations arrived in unusual fashion this year ahead of no telecast of the awards ceremony (although some sort of ceremony shall be held to announce winners on January 9, ahead of the main thrust of the Oscars push). The telecast will apparently return in 2023, although there’s a pause there, given questions about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s representation (or lack thereof, as has been the criticism) in membership and voting procedures.
For now, however, we’ve got those annual nominations, and (virtually) everything is coming up Succession, which feels like interesting timing, given Sunday night’s season finale episode. Obviously, plenty of other shows saw some HFPA love, too, including the streaming juggernaut that is Squid Game. Other crowdpleasers including Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, and Reservation Dogs are throwing down in the below list as well, and yep, some award-worthy movies came out this year, too. What a strange year.
Please follow along with the below list as we update it.
Best Television Series, Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West Side Story
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Picture, Foreign Language
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Director, Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Supporting Actor In A Television Series or Miniseries
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Best Supporting Actress In A Television Series or Miniseries
Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Television Actor, Musical, or Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Be Alive” from “King Richard” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
“Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” — Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” — Van Morrison
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell