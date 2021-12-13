Here Are The Nominations For The 2022 Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes nominations arrived in unusual fashion this year ahead of no telecast of the awards ceremony (although some sort of ceremony shall be held to announce winners on January 9, ahead of the main thrust of the Oscars push). The telecast will apparently return in 2023, although there’s a pause there, given questions about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s representation (or lack thereof, as has been the criticism) in membership and voting procedures.

For now, however, we’ve got those annual nominations, and (virtually) everything is coming up Succession, which feels like interesting timing, given Sunday night’s season finale episode. Obviously, plenty of other shows saw some HFPA love, too, including the streaming juggernaut that is Squid Game. Other crowdpleasers including Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, and Reservation Dogs are throwing down in the below list as well, and yep, some award-worthy movies came out this year, too. What a strange year.

Best Television Series, Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Picture, Foreign Language

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin