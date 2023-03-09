After starring as Chrissy, the very meme-able cheerleader on Stranger Things, Grace Van Dien took a bit of a hiatus from acting, which is something a lot of young stars should consider doing.

But the actress, who hosts regular streams on Twitch, has opened up about the reason she has decided to take a step back from Hollywood, which is unfortunately due to some inappropriate sexual advances from an unnamed movie producer.

During a recent stream, Van Dien revealed that she has had her fair share of bad movie-making experiences that have led her to take some time off. “The fact of the matter is the last few projects I’ve worked on I didn’t have the best experiences. One of the last movies I did, one of the producers asked me to…he hired a girl he was sleeping with, then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them. So…like, that’s my boss.” While she didn’t name who the producer was or what movie she was working on, she has at least three in production at the moment.

Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien says she’s focusing on Twitch streaming instead of acting after producer asked her for sexual favors pic.twitter.com/ziEBFiQgAZ — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 9, 2023

Van Dien took to Twitter to clarify that she is going to prioritize working with the right people in the future:

as i get older, my work priorities are changing. i'm waiting for the right project/the right people to work with. 🎥🤍 it's nice to feel calm. — Grace Van Dien (@GraceVanDien) March 9, 2023

This is just one of the many instances of producers being inappropriate on-set with their young actors, but hopefully talking about it will ensure that stars don’t end up in predatory situations when they are supposed to be in a workplace. Finally.

(Via Dexerto)