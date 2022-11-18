Millie Bobby Brown became famous at an improbably young age. It’s why she wants to play Britney Spears, who also appeared on magazine covers when she was a teenager, in a biopic. Thankfully, the Emmy nominee has adjusted to her celebrity better than many child actors; it helps that she had the support of her older Stranger Things co-stars, like David Harbour, Winona Ryder, and Matthew Modine.

“Over the course of my career, the young actors and actresses whose lives were destroyed by that kind of fame and money and everything. It can be very destructive and disorienting,” Modine, who plays “Papa” on the Netflix series, said on The Jonathan Ross Show. “I just wanted to do everything I could to make sure she was safe and she understood that a career is a roller coaster, that there’s ups and downs to it.”

Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer previously told Harper’s Bazaar how Ryder helped her young co-stars adjust to fame, especially Bobby Brown. “She’s talked to the kids about what celebrity is like and how the press can be and the anxiety and confusion that comes along with celebrity,” he said. “I think she’s really helped them. I know she’s specifically helped Millie a lot to work through that. And that’s something that no one else can help with, really, because so few people have experienced it. It’s not something I understand. It’s not something that, you know, even a parent would understand.”

Stranger Things will return for its fifth and final season in 2024 (hopefully).

(Via Insider)