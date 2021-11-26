One of the funnier (or at least less depressing than Tom being called the “Christmas Tree” because people are hanging crimes off him — which is still pretty funny) storylines in season three of Succession is Greg suing Greenpeace. As our own Brian Grubb helpfully recapped, “Greg is not getting any inheritance because his grandfather is giving the fortune to Greenpeace, but someone wrote a comment about it that Greenpeace promoted, so now Greg is considering suing Greenpeace for defamation.”

First off, Succession: what a great show. Also, Greenpeace and Nicholas Braun, who plays Greg on the HBO series, are acting out the fictional plot in real life.

“Hey @nicholasbraun, we heard Cousin Greg wants to sue Greenpeace. Might want to take a look at this before he does,” Greenpeace UK tweeted, along with a link to a list of reasons why you, whether you’re the grandson of a cranky billionaire or an imaginary dead cat-carrying lackey, should leave a gift in your will to Greenpeace:

From our beginnings as a small group of activists protesting against nuclear testing off the coast of Alaska, Greenpeace has grown into a global movement for change. Today, for the millions of people who believe in a cleaner, greener, more peaceful planet that can sustain us all, we are the world’s most effective environmental campaigning organization, and a beacon of hope… Leaving a gift in your Will to Greenpeace is a way to keep putting your beliefs into action, long after your lifetime. Any gift that you choose to leave, large or small, will support our work for years to come.

Braun’s reply:

still gonna do it https://t.co/ZWFUcFxPj5 — Nicholas Braun (@nicholasbraun) November 24, 2021

He’s been spending too much time with Logan.

(Via Greenpeace)