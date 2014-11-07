‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Director James Gunn Called The ‘Lost’ Finale A ‘Nightmare’ And A ‘Betrayal’

In The Playlist‘s interview with James Gunn — the director of the the highest grossing movie of the year so far, Guardians of the Galaxy — Gunn talked a little about Guardians 2 (“it’s gonna answer a lot of questions that are proposed in the first one”), but of more interest to us were Gunn’s thoughts on television. He didn’t rule out doing a stint on television himself, but admitted that he couldn’t be a showrunner on anything beyond a 6-12 episode limited series.
He also shared his opinion on two divisive television finales: the True Detective season one finale and Lost series finale. On the former, he was a big fan, though not all of his friends were:
“Definitely True Detective was a great example of one director, one story. It worked fantastically well. Well, I thought it worked fantastically well, I know a lot people didn’t. A lot of people didn’t like the last episode, I loved it. But I do have a lot of hardcore atheist friends who react badly whenever there’s even a hint of mysticism.”
As for Damon Lindelof’s Lost finale? Nope. Not a fan. At all.
The last episode of Lost was like a nightmare for me, a real living nightmare. No word of a lie —I fell into a deep depression after that last episode, because I believed in that show with a religious fervor. I feel so betrayed by that ending, so betrayed to this day, so hurt. I believed in that show probably more than I believed in any artwork of my adult life and God, the betrayal.
Asked if he learned anything from the Lost finale, Gunn was blunt: “Oh yeah, it made me realize that for sure I did not ever, ever want to do that to my audience.”
Ouch. That’s as harsh as George R.R. Martin’s thoughts on the Lost finale. Poor Damon Lindelof. No wonder he quit Twitter. It was so he could avoid seeing criticism like this.
Get a grip, Gunn.
I know right? How dare he form a personal connection to a show he loved!
@NeoJadan there’s connecting with a show, and then there’s falling into a deep depression because it didn’t end how you wanted it to.
Interesting difference, where GRRM was glibly using Lost as a pejorative, where Gunn’s was more personal. He seemed deeply hurt and betrayed.
He did seem deeply hurt and betrayed. Especially when he said “I feel so betrayed…so hurt.”
It’s hard for some people to pick up on those things. @esopillar34 is really in tune with the universe.
You like that, huh? I think I was going for deeper commentary, but just gave up. That Too Many Cooks video effed with my brain last night.
If that’s your reaction, then your problems in life go far beyond Lost.
Full disclosure, I like the Lost finale a lot. It was pretty clear going into the 6th season that they wouldn’t be able to answer everything and they didn’t, obviously. That and the Man in Black origins episode is far worse than the finale. They did a lot of stupid things (cork in the Island, wasting John Hawkes, Sayid) and a lot of great things (Richard Alpert’s backstory, everything with Ben, The Candidate), but I still think reactions like those of Gunn’s are pretty absurd considering the wealth of story and character we got.
And yet nowadays no one cares about Lost and everybody loves Guardians of the Galaxy. Good riddance, boy.
Nobody talks about LOST? I still see articles every couple of months discussing and comparing the series to others, particularly the finale. Now Guardians, I’m sure, will be talked about for years as well, but keep in mind it came out this year. LOST ended in 2010. I’d be shocked if there were thinkpieces about GotG in 2018.
Full disclosure, I’m a big fan of both.
I totally agree. I don’t understand why people dislike it so much. I loved it.
Yes. Because comparing the popularity of a movie that came out 2 months ago to a show that ended 4 years ago is not problematic at all.
No one talks about Lost? LOL okay buddy. This article right here, is someone talking about Lost. So there you go.
“We want Marvel movies directed by REAL nerd fans who CARE about the characters the way we do!”
“Booo , James Gunn. Quit being a fanboy, sheesh. Get it together. Pitiful…”
This x 1000
I’m taking those points and going home. HAHAHA LATER INTERNETS!
says the guy who wrote scooby doo and scooby doo 2…
Yes, those movies totally undercut the years I spent considering all the easter eggs scattered throughout the cartoon series. Ask yourself this: who were the Globetrotters /really/? I never felt more betrayed than when Scrappy Doo was revealed as a villain as it was so out of step with the canon where he’s just a violent sex fiend.
LOST never had a finale.
I like the specifics he used that showed exactly why he felt betrayed and what he never would do to his audience.
“I felt betrayed by the show pretending they actually found a way to not crash on it but they didn’t.”
“I felt betrayed Hurley never got to try the Jillian Michaels workout.”
“I felt betrayed by the show’s use of Dominic Monaghan. Billy Boyd was the superior hobbit.”
“I would never submit my audience to an ending that had so many people crying.”
I don’t know how someone could love the True Detective end but hate the Lost ending. Shit, True Detective had more unanswered questions than Lost did.
It’s not so much the unanswered questions. It’s how they answered what they did try to address.
Well, I think we know who liked the finale so far in the comments…
I re-watched the whole run of Lost this last year with my fiancee, who had never seen the show. She had heard bad things about the finale and went in with low expectations.
I was pretty surprised with both my reaction and hers–we actually liked it. It’s not that bad! If you binge watch the whole show, you kind of catch (or at least remember) hints and subtexts that suggest the finale was inevitable, especially if you believe as I do that it’s actually all in Hurley’s head (kidding! maybe…)
Having watched that whole run, I’d say that about 80 out of the 120 odd episodes were “solidly good”, 10 were “transcendentally great” 20 were “filler”, 5 were “bad” and another 4 were “terrible” and 1 was horrendously actively bad (the one with Jack and Bai Ling)
The finale was in the low end of the “solidly good” category. The problem was that it wasn’t “The Constant” or ” Not Penny’s Boat”, which is what people expected. But it wasn’t bad, and this guy needs to calm down.
“Betrayal?” Seriously? You got 100 hours of pretty great free entertainment.
This is a good synopsis. I still like the finale. My favorite episode from that last season might actually be “What They Died For.”
I’m going to use this forever, thanks.
@Crazy Ira and the Douche
Agree, and the name of the Not Penny’s Boat episode was “Through the Looking Glass”
Any Desmond centric episode was always awesome.
@The Curse of Marino Right– I guess they wouldn’t spoil the ending of that episode by naming it that, would they?
I would personally think divorcing Jenna Fischer had to have hurt more than being disappointed by the Lost finale, but I guess not.
I really get bothered now by these articles (not just Uproxx but in general). I think the hardcore fans of Lost have made their decision and despite what you see it’s a solid 50/50 split. But I think very few people feel the way Gunn feels.
People like me, who liked it but didn’t love it get really actively upset at the hate that gets poured on the show because it didn’t fit into the window of what certain people wanted out of it. The people who hated it are always going to hate it and nothing anyone says is going to change that.
For the people who hated it whether or not it “ruined” the show for them is for their own accord at this point it’s been so many years I would really just want to move on from it. There has never been a show that I felt more personally connected to than Lost so my immediate reaction to anyone saying they hated something from it (even the finale) is to be really aggressive towards them about it but, fuck man at this point, everything on both sides that’s going to be said has been said already.
TL;DR: It’s been long enough now, let’s let this go for better or worse.
It wasn’t just the finale of Lost that was garbage, it was the whole damn show. Lindelof is an awful hack who needs to be banned from show business.
cool story bro
Thanks. I thought so too.
i think when he talks about it being a betrayal, that hits the nail on the head for a lot of fans. We spent years talking about and overanalyzing that show and if this makes any sense at all, the ending was embarrassing for those who preached its greatness for so long. Like, Phish used to be my favorite band in the 90s and then I grew up and realized they sucked and felt residual embarrassment for all the times I’d try to convince people they were so great. Eff you Lindelof and Anastasio!!
meh, I liked the ending. Figuring they were never given an actual end date when they started the show and the writer strike 2 season prior really fucked them up, they did alright in my book.
WHO IS GONNA RUN YOU DOWN AFTER YOU DIE?
You know, like Locke, who HAD to be run down by a car by his friend Desmond, so he could remember, in order to let go, in order to move on to what is next whatever it be.
ironic, considering in the christian version of afterlife, few seconds after being killed by Ben, Locke would be shaking hands with Jesus in Heaven.
The flash sideways were a RED-HERRING and a FILLER
We had spent five years thinking of the Island as a place where the characters tried to achieve redemption and correct the mistakes of their past. And Jacob re-iterated that that season: They needed the Island as much as it needed them.
So then what was the purpose of experiencing a post-life in which they worked through the same redemption issues? If the Island was for redemption, why have a Sideways way station, for, re-redemption?
The main reasons for the numerous Sideways stories were simply:
(a) to set up for the closing of the finale,
(b) to create misdirection, enough of a semblance of “real life” that no one would guess what the Sideways really was and
(c) to fill time, because the structure of Lost requires a flash-something.