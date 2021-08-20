‘Gutfeld!’ Is Now The Most-Watched Late-Night Show On TV

Gutfeld!, the angriest late-night show on TV, is also the most popular.

The Wrap reports that Tuesday’s episode of host Greg Gutfeld’s punishingly unfunny “comedy” program “beat every other late-night show… in total viewership and the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54.” The episode was seen by 2.120 million viewers, including 434,000 in the 25-to-54 demo, topping The Late Show with Stephen Colbert‘s 1.896 million total viewers and 423,000 demo viewers.

Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show came next with 1.216 million total viewers, on average, and 354,000 in the demo… Gutfeld! has routinely beaten Fallon’s program, as well as Jimmy Kimmel’s Live! on ABC in the past. Live! garnered an average of 1.978 million total viewers on Tuesday, of whom 301,000 were between 25 and 54 and 198,000 were between 18 and 49.

Colbert is still tops in the 18-to-49 demo with 322,000 viewers to Gutfeld’s 281,000.

Fox News has been targeting Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, etc. since Gutfeld! launched in March. The right-wing network bought a billboard near the studio where the Jimmy Kimmel Live! is filmed (it read, “Cancel Culture Just Got Canceled!”) and placed ads during The Late Show, The Tonight Show, The Late Late Show, and so on. I guess the marketing blitz worked — Gutfeld! is number one among uncles who still use Facebook.