Guy Fieri is 54 years old. He can’t eat Trash Can Nachos and Loaded Mac Daddy Mac ‘N’ Cheese and Cheeto Dusted Pork Rinds the way he used to. In fact, the Mayor of Flavortown isn’t eating anything before noon these days, as he revealed to People.

“I’ve changed my lifestyle in the last couple years — what I eat, when I eat, how I eat. I don’t want to be one of those guys that burns up through the tunnel. I’m in better shape now than I was when I was 30. I don’t want to die young. I want to be around for my kids,” Fieri explained. The Rage fan now works out at 6 a.m. daily, doesn’t drink on weekdays, and practices intermittent fasting. “I don’t eat until noon. At first I was worried it would make me sluggish, but my body learned the routine, and my energy increased.”

Fieri does have The Rock-lite cheat days, though.

Shoot days for Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives are the exception, but they are not the gluttonous feasts viewers see — or think they see — onscreen. “Everybody thinks I chug down the whole cheeseburger,” he says. “I’ll try two items in a restaurant, three restaurants in a day. By the time I’ve had two bites of each food, I’m full.”

Fieri told People that when he dies, he wants people to remember him as being “good for mankind” and for helping others. These are both true, but to me, he’s the guy who coined the phrase “chug down the whole cheeseburger.” Now there’s a legacy.

(Via People)