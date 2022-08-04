the rock
Getty Image
Movies

The Rock Tried In-N-Out Burger For The First Time And Shared His Verdict On Whether He’s In Or Out

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s Instagram page is largely teasers for whatever new movie he’s promoting, videos of him working out in the gym, and photos of his cheat-day meals, often accompanied with a hashtag. There’s pancakes (“#PancakesAndWong”), there’s more pancakes (“#SundayGluttony”), and there’s… even more pancakes (“#CheatMealSunday”). So, yeah, The Rock really likes pancakes, but he also enjoys burgers, even going so far as to dub himself a “cheeseburger connoisseur.”

I call BS on this (please do not beat me up, Mr. The Rock). Before this week, this supposed expert of steamed ham had never tried In-N-Out Burger, one of the best fast food chains in the country — with some of the most polarizing french fries.

Is The Rock in or out?

“A #cheatmealsunday for the history books! My first time ever eating @innout. A solid start with a bite of good fries… as we know shitty fries can ruin the whole experience,” he wrote on Instagram. He paired the main course of two burgers with his tequila, of course. The verdict? Thumbs up emoji. “This cheeseburger connoisseur will now add In & Out to ‘the list.’ Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends,” he added.

Expect Vin Diesel to share his fondness for rival Shake Shack any day now.

(Via Instagram/The Rock)

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×