Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s Instagram page is largely teasers for whatever new movie he’s promoting, videos of him working out in the gym, and photos of his cheat-day meals, often accompanied with a hashtag. There’s pancakes (“#PancakesAndWong”), there’s more pancakes (“#SundayGluttony”), and there’s… even more pancakes (“#CheatMealSunday”). So, yeah, The Rock really likes pancakes, but he also enjoys burgers, even going so far as to dub himself a “cheeseburger connoisseur.”

I call BS on this (please do not beat me up, Mr. The Rock). Before this week, this supposed expert of steamed ham had never tried In-N-Out Burger, one of the best fast food chains in the country — with some of the most polarizing french fries.

Is The Rock in or out?

“A #cheatmealsunday for the history books! My first time ever eating @innout. A solid start with a bite of good fries… as we know shitty fries can ruin the whole experience,” he wrote on Instagram. He paired the main course of two burgers with his tequila, of course. The verdict? Thumbs up emoji. “This cheeseburger connoisseur will now add In & Out to ‘the list.’ Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends,” he added.

Expect Vin Diesel to share his fondness for rival Shake Shack any day now.

(Via Instagram/The Rock)