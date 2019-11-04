Friday’s Apple TV+ rollout saw premieres for new original scripting shows like The Morning Show (with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell) and See (with Jason Momoa). And the reviews? So far, they’re quite mixed — which is especially the case for Hailee Steinfeld’s unique historically surreal dramedy Dickinson. But that’s okay because the actress has been promoting the heck out the series anyway — as well as revealing bits about entirely unrelated subjects, like her supposed Hawkeye casting.

In September, several reports from numerous trades indicated Steinfeld was set to be cast as Kate Bishop in Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye. Per these and many other rumors, the story is set to follow Bishop, the protégé of Clint Barton, who is otherwise known as the titular archer and founding Avengers member. What’s more, Marvel star Jeremy Renner will be reprising his Barton role for the limited series. Yet in a recent Radio Times interview promoting Dickinson, Steinfeld decisively dusted the assuredness of these casting reports.

“That’s not something that’s necessarily happening,” she said when asked her about her preparations for the part. “We’re going to wait and find out, I guess.”

Steinfeld evidently had nothing else to say about the matter, and ever since her rumored casting first made the news, neither have Marvel nor Disney, officially. So, between her own expressed doubts about her Hawkeye involvement and Arctic Dogs‘s poor box office numbers, Renner doesn’t appear to be having a very good Monday.

