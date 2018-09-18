Getty Image

Saturday Night Live Weekend Update co-anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost hosted the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for the first time ever on Monday night, and the reception was, well, actually kinda lackluster — if you believe what those on Twitter had to say. And apparently the early ratings numbers reflected the general enthusiasm for Che and Jost, as well.

But one of the bright spots of the telecast (in addition to the honoring of Betty White) was that it introduced many American viewers to Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby, who presented the award for Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series.

The winner, Stephen Daldry for The Crown, was not in attendance which led to unintentional comedy as Gadsby awkwardly exited the stage.

“And of course, Stephen could not be with us tonight to accept the Emmy on his own behalf, ’cause of, probably, me,” she deadpanned. “So I think I just leave now, and that’s … Well done, him!”

Gadsby’s star has been quietly rising here in the states over the past few months, due mostly in part to her Netflix comedy special Nanette, which debuted on the streaming service back in June. Now, whether previously or newly a fan of hers, the general consensus on Twitter is that people would have loved to have seen Gadsby actually host the 2018 Emmys — or at the very least, she should be given the opportunity next year.