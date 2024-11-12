When Is ‘Harlem’ Season 3 Coming Out On Prime Video?

It’s been over a year since Harlem season 2 ended with a cliffhanger. But thankfully, the Prime Video series is coming back soon: Harlem season 3 will premiere at the beginning of next year, on January 23.

Created by Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver, Harlem follows four friends, Camille (played by Meagan Good), Tye (Jerrie Johnson), Quinn (Grace Byers), and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), on the “precipice of change like never before,” according to the official logline. “Whether it be motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, complicated career journeys, or even more complicated families, our stylish and ambitious best girlfriends strive to finally choose themselves above all else.”

Season 3 will introduce a number of new characters, including MLB player Seth (Kofi Siriboe), the “edgy and beautiful” Portia (Logan Browning), and “a driven, yet playful venture capitalist” Eva (Gail Bean).

When asked by Pop Sugar about the themes she’d like to explore in season 3, Oliver replied, “I feel like there’s just a growing number of women that are not waiting for the right situation or the right man or woman to come in their lives. They’re just like, all right, I can provide for a kid. I’m ready for it. I’m just going to go about that journey on my own. I think that there’s something really powerful about it, and I’m excited to maybe explore that next season.”

You can check out a first-look image at Harlem season 3 below: