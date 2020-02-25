In addition to Margot Robbie’s portrayal of the character in Birds Of Prey, Harley Quinn got her own animated series on DC Universe last November. Harley Quinn was spectacularly wild, unhinged, and loved dropping F-bombs at every turn. One of the standouts of the series, however, turned out to be Harley’s relationship with Poison Ivy. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco expresses hope for a possible Harley/Ivy romance. The good news is it could finally happen because the series is returning for Season 2.

Harley Quinn starts off with the titular character’s break-up with Gotham City’s clown prince of crime, the Joker. Harley’s best friend, Poison Ivy, is always there for her and convinces her that she’s better off without the Joker and should move on from him. With Season 2 confirmed and premiering on DC Universe in April, the romantic relationship between the two characters may finally come to fruition. At least, that’s what Cuoco is teasing:

“You know exactly what the show is gonna be from the first moment, it’s so politically incorrect and crazy. But what I love about these writers have written some heart in it, including the possible maybe-relationship between Harley and Ivy…? Who saw that coming?”

Honestly, it would be refreshing if Harley Quinn Season 2 went all in with their relationship. The animated series is nothing if not committed to tackling stories that haven’t been explored onscreen before, so this would be a great angle. Being on DC Universe instead of a more traditional network gives the writers the opportunity to delve into a Harley/Ivy romance that’s always been hinted at, but never fully explored on TV or in movies. Now that Cuoco is hinting at it and hoping it’ll happen, Harley Quinn Season 2 can’t come soon enough.

Season 2 will premiere on DC Universe on April 3 and will include another 13 episodes. Check out the Season 2 announcement below!

Did you hear the f*cking good news? #DCUHARLEYQUINN returns in April with Season 2! pic.twitter.com/79T32jljQl — Harley Quinn (@DCUHarleyQuinn) February 21, 2020

