It’s been awhile since we last checked in on HBO Max’s delightful Harley Quinn animated series. Inarguably too long. But there’s been some developments since the whole Catwoman… thing.

Co-creator Patrick Schumacker recently tweeted, “Just finished the first audio mix of @dcharleyquinn SEASON 3! Call your friends! It’s happening! It’s happeniiiiiiiiing!” which means season three should be here (hopefully) by the end of the year.

Schumacker also revealed at South by Southwest over the weekend that Harley Quinn is getting a spinoff focused on Kite Man, Poison Ivy’s 69 joke-loving ex-fiancée. The series will have Kite Man, voiced by Matt Oberg, buying Noonan’s Bar in Gotham and turning it into a hangout for various goons. “He tries to run the bar by himself, but it doesn’t turn out so easy,”Schumacker explained. “We have Harley and Ivy appear in the first episode, but after that we have with different goons and villains appearing every episode like Lex Luthor and Bane. It will be kind of like Cheers for supervillains.”

I can picture it already.

[Bane walks into the bar]

[Everyone yells “Bane!” like “Norm!” on Cheers]

I hope it runs for 15 seasons. And Robert Pattinson becomes the new Condiment King.

There’s no information on when the spinoff will premiere, but until whenever it happens, you should watch (or rewatch) Harley Quinn. You won’t regret it.

