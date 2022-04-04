Harrison Ford is known for his iconic, big-budget action films like Raiders Of The Lost Ark, Blade Runner, and, of course, the most famous of all, his E.T. deleted scene. Now, Ford is going where he hasn’t gone before…television! Apple TV+, to be specific.

The veteran actor will star in a new series from Ted Lasso’s co-creator/showrunner Bill Lawrence and star/producer/ noted grouch Brett Goldstein. The series, titled Shrinking, will be written and executive produced by actor Jason Segel, who will star alongside Ford.

Ford will play Dr. Phil Rhodes, a seasoned shrink who has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, which forces him to rethink his life and career. Segel will play a grieving therapist who begins to break his patient’s rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks, which sounds like a nightmare for those patients.

The 10-episode series will be produced by Warner Bros. Television for Apple TV+, which makes Ford’s first major TV credit, not counting 1978’s Star Wars Holiday Special. Segel recently starred alongside Jesse Plemmons and Lily Collins in Netflix’s Windfall, which premiered last month.

Bill Lawrence is known for creating the hit medical sitcom Scrubs, and 2020’s breakout comedy Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudeikis. The third season just began filming early last month. Maybe they can secure a Harrison Ford cameo in the upcoming season.