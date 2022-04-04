Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts and ratings) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10. (TIE) Slow Horses (Apple TV+ series) This different kind of spy drama (although not completely bonkers like Killing Eve) will suck you into the world of dysfunctional MI5 agents and their less than agreeable (not to mention gassy) boss, played by Gary Oldman. Together, they’re maneuvering around the smoke and mirrors of England’s espionage realm while trying to keep it together. Kristin Scott Thomas and Jack Lowden co-star, and this chess game airs weekly, so keep that in mind while you watch the story unfold. 10. (TIE) Fresh (Searchlight Pictures film on Hulu) The single life will look like complete paradise after you watch this movie, in which Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) endures multiple dates from hell, including one that ends with her in the far-too-persuasive clutches of Steve (Sebastian Stan). These leads are both riding career highs, and that’s particularly the case with Stan, who’s having a blast with his non-MCU characters, including Tommy Lee and that nude-Vespa riding role in Monday. This film, disgusting as it as times, is still a palatable cautionary tales of dating that will make you sigh with relief at dodged bullets.

9. Halo (Paramount+ series) Gamers, gather ’round to watch the Master Chief in live-action form. He’s portrayed by the ever-morphing Pablo Schreiber, who frequently plays the sinister bad buy or even the goofy baddish guy, as in the infamous Pornstache character of Orange Is The New Black fame. Here, he’s the most valuable weapon in humanity’s arsenal while fighting an alien invasion. Sure, this show’s saddled with some sci-fi tropes, but that’s also part of the requisite makeup. Settle in and watch mankind attempt to ward off “The Covenant.” 8. Deep Water (Hulu movie) If you’ve been longing for a shamelessly sleazy movie, then you’re in luck because Ben Affleck plays the alpha cuck to Ana de Armas’ temptress. Adrian Lyne makes his triumphant directorial return here in a movie that’s not unlike his Unfaithful and Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal outings. This film’s not only steamy but, at times, freaking funny to watch, and I have to wonder how these characters have so much time to party. Also, those snails, man.

7. Servant Of The People (Kvartal 95 series on Netflix) Russia’s war on Ukraine continues while President Zelenskyy’s helping to defend his country. He’s now a folk hero of sorts and standing firm with the people of his country, all after he began his career as a comedian and satirist. There’s a reason why people keep referring to him as the Ukrainian Jon Stewart, after all, and this show’s ultimately a very comedic watch that brings some wistful hope to mind while watching an accidental politician make the best of things. 6. Atlanta (FX series on Hulu) Van’s pushing people into pools, which can only mean one thing: Donald Glover’s brainchild is back, and it’s ready to sharply criticize the world we live in while masterfully entertaining at the same time. It’s truly one of the best shows on TV, which is quite an accomplishment with all of the competition these days. The principal four Earn (Glover), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), and Van (Zazie Beetz) — are going to Europe, so expect a different twist on the cultural critique here.

5. Taboo (BBC One/FX series on Hulu) Although this Tom Hardy-starring show surfaced in 2017, it’s currently riding streaming highs as people realize not only that it exists but also will (hopefully soon) have a Season 2. Jessie Buckley’s also on board while Tom portrays the non-prodigal son, or The Devil Delaney, who returns to claim his late father’s empire while also having the hots for a very off-limits woman. Shades of Shakespeare arrive while everyone wants to kill Tom Hardy, which is rude, sure, but this show is actually Hardy’s baby, so his hands are all over the creative cookie jar here. 4. Bad Vegan (Netflix series) If you haven’t watched this how-can-it-possibly-be-real series, settle in and wonder exactly why a highly successful businesswoman and NYC restaurant darling could fall into the clutches of a terrible man, with whom she ended up a fugitive. That “bad” aspect of the “vegan” label takes a few turns, and let’s just say that subject Sarma Melngailis has pushed back at multiple Netflix moves (i.e., how they’re promoting the show). Ultimately, however, Sarma did stiff her investors and employees (although she says she paid this group back wages) out of $2 million while seeking dog immortality from a dude pretending to be a super-black-ops dude and pretty much being the exact opposite.