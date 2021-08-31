It’s hard picking favorites out of the fab fivesome on the about-to-return What We Do in the Shadows, but it’s safe to say this: Everyone loves Guillermo. Harvey Guillén’s long-suffering familiar has arguably always been the show’s secret weapon, as well as a ticking time bomb. For two seasons he’s been hopelessly hoping that his master, Kayvan Novak’s Nandor the Relentless, will turn him into a bloodsucker, and it seems that the third season may find him finally snapping. But things are good, at least for Guillén: He’s about to get his very own show.

According to Deadline, the actor is set to host After the Shadows, described as a “pre-taped, social media talk show” about the show that made him a name. Gullién will “chat with cast, crew, and celebrity fans to discuss their love of the show and to share insight into the making of season 3.” The show will be made available immediately after new What We Do in the Shadows episodes air. The first episode will find Gullién joined by Novak, plus Kristen Schaal, Anthony Atamanuik, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and set decorator Shayne Fox.

The main show’s third season kicks off on September 2, and when it returns it finds Gullién’s Guillermo in a bit of a sticky wicket. His vampire roomies have discovered his horrible secret: that he’s a descendant of no less than Abraham Van Helsing, literature’s most famous vampire hunter, and that he’s bagged a more than a few bloodsuckers in his time, albeit usually by accident. Whatever happens to poor Guillermo, at least the world will be getting double the Gullién.

