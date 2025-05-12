Has ‘MobLand’ Been Renewed For Season 2 On Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus‘ original series do extend beyond Taylor Sheridan’s shows, and Guy Ritchie has been cleaning up with his current gangster series, MobLand, which revels in Shakespearean references. The show, which stars Tom Hardy as the fixer for Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren’s mob patriarch and matriarch, has been climbing in the ratings since debut, with a press release also claiming that the series premiere was “[b]iggest global series launch week ever” for the entire platform.
That’s saying a lot considering that the Yellowstone spin offs also do their thing on Paramount Plus, and there are still there more MobLand episodes to stream before a season finale. Early renewals are in vogue for ridiculously successful series, so let’s get down to the question of the day.
Has MobLand Been Renewed For Season 2?
Nope, but hang tight. Hardy has been teasing plans for the Harrigans and Harry to go “international” to continue for “more seasons,” as he told Hollywood Reporter:
“The plan is definitely to see more seasons. The question is: Does it become international? There are international elements to organized crime, which are touched on in season one and the control of drugs and ammunition and weapons and people and all kinds of things that go through Europe and from Africa through to South America, Pakistan and the variable commodities that move around Europe. There are families that are involved in each European country that are vying for power to have that status to be able to move these kind of commodities through and who polices that and how that fits into a world stage.”
We’ll be watching for updates, and the Ronan Bennett-created MobLand series is currently streaming seven episodes on Paramount Plus.