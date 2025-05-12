Has ‘MobLand’ Been Renewed For Season 2 On Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus‘ original series do extend beyond Taylor Sheridan’s shows, and Guy Ritchie has been cleaning up with his current gangster series, MobLand, which revels in Shakespearean references. The show, which stars Tom Hardy as the fixer for Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren’s mob patriarch and matriarch, has been climbing in the ratings since debut, with a press release also claiming that the series premiere was “[b]iggest global series launch week ever” for the entire platform.

That’s saying a lot considering that the Yellowstone spin offs also do their thing on Paramount Plus, and there are still there more MobLand episodes to stream before a season finale. Early renewals are in vogue for ridiculously successful series, so let’s get down to the question of the day.