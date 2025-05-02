Speaking of which, let’s not waste any more time and follow the Texas tea on what to expect from Landman‘s second season.

Taylor Sheridan is all clear for landing on new series, both this year and beyond. The Madison will be the future of the Yellowstone saga later this year, and 1944 will further trace Dutton roots after 1923‘s series finale last month. Sure, there’s a current drought in the Sicario scribe’s televised flow that is being answered by Netflix’s Ransom Canyon , but there’s no substitute for Sheridan with those who adore Neo-Westerns or his standalone series.

Plot

All signs are pointing toward a big shift for Billy Bob Thornton’s frontman, Tommy Norris, becoming the actual frontman of M-Tex following Monty Miller’s (Jon Hamm) apparent death. This plan was already outlined near the end of Landman‘s first season with Demi Moore’s Cami suggesting that she would like Tommy (who would prefer to sell M-Tex) to continue Monty’s legacy in what is perhaps some ill-advised immortality quest.

First thing’s first: is Monty really dead? Well, Jon Hamm has already confirmed no return for his character after Monty was clarified as dunzo by series co-creator Christian Wallace. Additionally, Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that “funeral scenes” are being filmed in Jacksboro, and it’s hard to imagine that the show would be doing so for any other character.

Further emphasis on Tommy’s more complicated future came from Thornton to Variety (he admitted that Tommy will never want “to stop being a Landman,” but he knows that carrying out Cami’s wishes is “the right thing to do”). During a recent Deadline panel, Thornton added that not only will Tommy have to dress slightly fancier and pull back from placing himself in physical danger in the field (but it’s so fun), he will have to educate Cami:

“Since she doesn’t really know the oil business that well, I’m there with her to show her how these people operate,” Thornton said. “You can know something intellectually but what are the street smarts behind it? I know how to deal with these people she’s going to have to deal with. I just tell her, ‘Look, some of these deals you can take but when it gets really weird and difficult, let me know because I know these guys.'”

Thornton added, “He goes from having a job that’s really difficult and a job that’s very dangerous to having two.” Now comes the stormy lowdown: “Now I’m kind of executive and a landman and a family man in the midst of this tornado. It makes for some pretty interesting stuff I have to say.” And don’t forget that Tommy will still need to navigate the relationship between M-Tex and the cartel run by Andy Garcia’s Galino.

Not only is Tommy dealing with professional upheaval, but he will surely be juggling family drama from ex-and-current-flame Angela (Ali Larter) along with Aynsley (Michelle Randolph) and Cooper (Jacob Lofland).

Cast

Billy Bob Thornton will remain the only Tommy Norton in town. He will be joined by 1883 veteran Sam Elliott, who we all know is very good at wearing cowboy hats along with that infamous ‘stache, in a mystery role.

Again, there will be no Jon Hamm to be found. Demi Moore, however, will have an expanded role and will (this is such a strange detail) have some type of action scene, which was revealed by a casting notice searching for a “running double” for Moore.

Other returning cast members include Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, and Jacob Lofland with probable ongoing turns from Paulina Chávez, James Jordan, Andy Garcia, and Kayla Wallace.