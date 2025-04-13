Whatever happened to the reported 6666 series? Nobody but Taylor Sheridan knows if those cowboys will ever have their group rodeo, but let’s talk about where things stand elsewhere and what to expect from 1944.

Yellowstone‘s final season dealt with the dirty business of Kevin Costner’s departure before Beth sold the ranch (and acquired another one that could one day be the focus of a Beth and Rip spin off), and that won’t be all that Taylor Sheridan wrote in this universe. Later this year, The Madison will (mysteriously) continue the Yellowstone saga in contemporary times. And sure, 1923 streamed a series finale last week, but that’s not the end of the prequel business (after the already retired 1883), either. Enter 1944, which will be shifting into gear after looming on the distant horizon for a few years.

Plot

Following 1923‘s shattering conclusion, Variety confirmed that this world is “officially moving on to ‘1944.’” Sheridan’s full plans for this prequel series are still hush hush, but with this show bearing a year-based title, we can assume that the story will pick up with the Dutton family in WWII times. At that point, of course, they will have control of the ranch, but we can expect some crises on the property front because, well, that’s how Taylor Sheridan rolls.

Which characters could we see show up? No official word has emerged, but Spencer Dutton actor Brandon Sklenar wished upon a casting star to Variety by offering, “[M]aybe we see Spencer in 1944” before adding, “That is something I would be interested in doing.” Would that be possible? Sklenar wants so badly for this to happen that he told Hollywood Reporter, “Give me some gout, a little hunch and some salt and pepper. I’ll gravel the voice up a bit … I definitely don’t want to say goodbye to Spencer. I love that guy.”

Yes, he really said, “Give me some gout.” That’s devotion.

Unfortunately, if Spencer is a part of 1944, he will not be accompanied by Alex, who died immediately after prematurely delivering baby John Dutton II. And as Sklenar offered up to Hollywood Reporter (which inquired whether Spencer is grandpa to John Dutton III, famously portrayed by Kevin Costner), he apparently believes this is the case even though it’s not official:

“One would assume what it is at the end of the finale, but it still hasn’t been confirmed. So I guess we’ll have to wait for [the next Yellowstone prequel series] 1944. Hopefully, they’ll reveal that in the first episode, and we won’t have to wait an entire series for confirmation of who John Dutton III’s grandfather is.”

Oh, what a tangled family-tree web that Taylor Sheridan weaves. Paramount Plus, however, hasn’t offered up a 1944 synopsis yet, but ideally, some Landman-style casting tidbits will eventually point towards clues on filming locations and roles being offered.

Cast

Your guess is as good as ours here. Brandon Sklenar really wants to portray an older Spencer, and Sheridan has been silent on whether that is possible through the magic of makeup. Surely, though, Sheridan will find a role for himself. Will he be shirtless and doing suggestive things with cards? Maybe.