Has ‘Ransom Canyon’ Been Renewed Or Cancelled For Season 2 On Netflix?

Whereas Ransom Canyon was teed up with a lingering storyline (and over 56 million hours streamed in only one week) that clearly left room for another season, so it’s no wonder that dance-hall foot tapping is going down.

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone saga isn’t over on Paramount+. Not even close. The Madison will arrive later this year with 1944 to follow. Meanwhile, every other streaming service would love to have a Yellowstone, and Netflix has hopped onto the neo-Western train with at least two slam dunk releases thus far. Those include American Primeval , which opened the year with historic brutality and stayed atop the streaming lists for weeks, but as a limited series, the show was not destined to stride further into the frontier.

Has Ransom Canyon Been Renewed Or Cancelled?

Neither, nope, nada. As of this writing, we do not know whether dance hall proprietor Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly) will return from her New York pianist gig and what on earth Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) will keep doing to work through his son’s untimely passing. There’s also the question of that love triangle with Quinn’s attraction to Davis Collins (Eoin Macken), but you know that the show will not be able to resist the “‘will they, won’t they’ riptide” that Quinn and Staten have been feeling for much of their lives.

Minka Kelly went on record with Entertainment Weekly to express the desire that, if a second season happens, Quinn would at least be shown on the piano before returning to Ransom Canyon. And series creator April Blair hinted to TV Insider that although a greenlight hasn’t happened yet, writers are already working a second season that will likely happen after a six-month time jump when that piano outing is finished. Blair added, “At its core, Ransom Canyon isn’t just a town, it’s an idea. It’s the painful longing for your first love. It’s the burning desire to protect your family. It’s cowboys and lovers, grifters and thieves. Lust, deceit, heartache, home. Ransom has it all.”

And by “all,” you’d think that would would mean a second season, but the ball remains in Netflix’s court.