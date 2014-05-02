Have You Noticed The Pixar In-Joke That’s In An Old ‘Simpsons’ Episode?

Pixar is like one big fraternity. An adorable fraternity run by a fuzzy blue monster, a clumsy robot, and a Dave Foley who plays by his own rules, but a fraternity nonetheless. You’re proud to be there (or at least you were before you made Cars 2), and you want the entire world to know. So rather than shave Phi Kappa Douchebag into your pubes, you drop cute in-jokes into your movies. One such Easter Egg: the infamous A113, named after the classroom number used by character animation students at the California Institute of the Arts, including Pixar founder John Lasseter, the thinking man’s Joey Gladstone.

It appears in nearly every Pixar movie:

And so on. “A113” also shows up in an early episode of The Simpsons:

That would be “Krusty Gets Busted,” directed by none other than Brad Bird, who also helmed Ratatouille and The Incredibles, as well as his greatest achievement, “Do the Bartman.”

“Do the Bartman” is the Finding Nemo of 1990s novelty pop-rap music videos.

