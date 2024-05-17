Here are other important things to know about Wycaro, including plot details, other members of the cast, and if there’s a release date… bitch .

After creating two of the best dramas in television history with Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul (and also writing some stellar episodes of The X-Files), Vince Gilligan is working on a new series. This one will be on Apple TV+ instead of AMC, and for now, it has the working title of Wycaro. But considering it's a new Vince Gilligan show, it could be called All Taylor Swift Fans Are Morons and I'm still watching on day one. That's how much goodwill he's earned. Oh, and did I mention the show stars Rhea Seehorn, the Emmy-snubbed star of Better Call Saul? That's important to know.

Plot

Like Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Wycaro (don’t be surprised if the title changes before the show premieres) is set in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Unlike the other two series, however, there’s “no crime, and no methamphetamine,” Gilligan told Variety. “The world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that.”

Wycaro will have “a sci-fi element to it,” Gilligan teased. “It’s going to be fun and different. I have no prediction as to how folks to react to it — whether they’ll love it or hate it, or somewhere in the vast in-between. But I know it’s a story that interests me.” The show, which has already received a two-season order, has been described as a “blended, grounded genre drama” with reality-bending comparisons to The Twilight Zone and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Seehorn is playing “a very different character” than Saul‘s Kim Wexler (she even has a “drastic hair cut”!). Gilligan wrote the part with her in mind, “which is hard to say without crying,” the actress confessed to The Hollywood Reporter. “We will shoot in Albuquerque, with a lot of the same crew… I could see lots of reasons why he would want it to be Albuquerque, but I can tell you that it doesn’t have anything to do with Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul.”

Cast

Well, you’ve got Rhea Seehorn. That’s enough right there. But Wycaro will also star Karolina Wydra (House, True Blood, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), who landed a lead role alongside Seehorn. The actress will play “a character referred to as Ana, an optimistic young woman,” according to Deadline.