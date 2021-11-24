Hawkeye (for the holidays) premiered two episodes on this pre-Thanksgiving Wednesday, and the show’s surprisingly (to me) engaging. Hailee Steinfeld rocks her Kate Bishop role while wearing a suit and roasting Clint Barton for needing a good rebranding. For his part, Hawkeye only wants to go home and retire again, so he is overall miserable, but he should be able to pass the bow and arrow on soon. And not only will his successor be worthy, but she’ll also enjoy what she’s doing.

Yep, Kate grew up in the shadow of the Avengers’ global introduction during the Attack on New York, and fans are (of course) looking forward to seeing Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova come for Hawkeye after Valentina blamed him for Natasha’s death. However, the premiere episodes revealed a few other new MCU characters, and one of them could capture the hardest of hearts. That would be Lucky, a.k.a. “Pizza Dog.” He is one of the goodest of boys, and because of that, he got his own poster.

It's only right a very good boy gets his own poster #PizzaDog | #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/tOJvCEXEmV — Fandom (@getFANDOM) November 17, 2021

Lucky, of course, took a fancy to Kate, and he’s got quite an action-packed history in the comics. Dating back to 2012, the comics painted him as a dog (previously named Arrow) owned by a Tracksuit Gang member. He lost an eye while saving Hawkeye’s butt, and Clint changed his name to Lucky. And as Marvel has previously demonstrated with Goose from Captain Marvel, Alligator Loki (from Loki, obv), and Morris from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kevin Feige sure knows how to do mascots well.

Everyone is ready to throw down for Lucky’s continued safety, too.

I SWEAR IF ANYTHING HAPPENS TO HIM MARVEL WILL BE HEARING FROM MY LAWYERS😤😤 #HawkeyeSeries #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/ULPvP9cfqZ — ev🤍 (@asgardianangelx) November 24, 2021

if in some point something happens to him, i will sue marvel #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/oJHODepBEs — cel 🏹 (@lizzcstan) November 24, 2021

after watching the first episode of #hawkeye pic.twitter.com/kN0yXXYGI7 — valeria HAWKEYE ERA (@kateofbish) November 24, 2021

Best thing about #Hawkeye so far is that its so full of cutesy little moments the movie’s dont have the time for. Clint sitting around tired as shit and smushing Lucky’s face >>>> pic.twitter.com/od3UZxirhh — Børk 🏄‍♂️ (@BorkEternal) November 24, 2021

Another little gut punch happened along the way: the “Thanos was right” message scrawled as bathroom graffiti.

#Hawkeye

.

.

. the most realistic thing

i've seen on the MCU. pic.twitter.com/3bWfisZLXP — Chris (@chrisdadeviant) November 24, 2021

And then there was the villainous reveal at the end, which will undoubtedly see followup in the coming weeks. Echo will get her own Disney+ MCU show, but in the meantime, she’s coming for Hawkeye. She’s the orphaned daughter of Kingpin/William Fisk and a previous adversary of Daredevil/Matt Murdock. The decision to introduce her as the head of the Tracksuit Gang (before she later switches sides and becomes heroic) is a telling one, so watch out for next week, Hawkeye and Kate.

//#Hawkeye

.

.

.

.

THIS WAS SUCH A GOOD TEASE FOR NEXT EPISODE OMFG pic.twitter.com/vuv8uy8Y3h — Gabriel ⧗ (@dorksofprey) November 24, 2021

#HAWKEYE episode 2 SPOILERS!! –

–

–

ECHO TEASE AND THEN CUT TO BLACK??? pic.twitter.com/g8vhx7GcXS — jessie‎‎ ᗢ HAWKEYE SPOILERS!! (@1978MAXIMOFF) November 24, 2021

And where is Yelena? We’re waiting for her, too.

I CANT BE THE ONLY ONE ON THE EDGE OF MY SEAT WAITING FOR YELENA FOR THE WHOLE TIME 💀#Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/jCTAZa0w8t — Fandom Crunch is excited for No Way Home 🕷 (@FandomCrunch) November 24, 2021

Hawkeye debuts new episodes on Wednesdays.