In the never-ending lexicon of upcoming Star Wars shows and movies, one character has been overlooked for too long: Darth Vader. Sure, it makes zero sense for him to be in most of the shows (just imagine Baby Yoda meeting a young Darth Vader….) and he had his big moment in the original films. But that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t get to have his own show, yes? The good news is that Hayden Christensen is on board!

While speaking to ET Canada, Christensen mentioned that he would be interested in a show centered around Vader right after he put on the suit. “Yeah, I mean, you know, absolutely,” the actor said. “I think this is a character that sort of resonates in our culture and in a very kind of profound way. And there’s certainly more there to explore. There are so many other stories that have been told in these other mediums.”

While Anakin/Vader makes appearances throughout the universe, and in the animated series The Clone Wars, he deserves his own live-action story. Christensen is set to appear in the upcoming series Ahoska alongside Rosario Dawson, though the timeline of the show implies that Christensen will appear in flashbacks or some other form.

Even though there are currently no plans to bring such a show to life, the possibility is always there. Perhaps Natalie Portman would return for a brief flashback? Christensen himself was shocked to be asked to return to the universe at first, probably because he stole a bunch of hair extensions from the prequel sets. But eventually did make it back to the galaxy far far away.

Earlier this year, the actor admitted that it was a pleasant surprise to return to the iconic character. “You know, for the longest time, no, I didn’t think I’d be stepping back into this role again. But certainly, in the back of my head for a little bit, I was maybe hopeful that one day such an opportunity might present itself.” The opportunity is here! Now!

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.