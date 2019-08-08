Getty Image

On Wednesday, Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ long-rumored Netflix deal was confirmed by the streaming giant. Whether or not the pair will actually be taking home a massive $200 million for the overall deal remains to be seen, but one thing is evidently clear: their controversial Confederate series over at HBO is no more.

According to Vulture editor Josef Adalian, while the show’s demise seems “pretty obvious,” sources “familiar with the situation confirm that CONFEDERATE, the alt-history project Benioff and Weiss had in development at HBO, is now completely, finally dead at the network.” Why? Because “it won’t live on without them.”

Two years ago, HBO announced that Benioff and Weiss’ next show would depict “an alternate timeline, where the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution.” The specific events depicted in Confederate would lead to “third American Civil War” and beyond.

As interesting as some might find this prompt, though, the announcement immediately drew complaints online. HBO even admitted that it had mishandled the series’ announcement. While Confederate‘s initial premiere date was delayed, though, the network maintained that it had nothing to do with the backlash. Yet with Benioff and Weiss heading off to Netflix, it seems none of it even matters anymore.

(Via Vulture)