To paraphrase Syrio Forel, there is only one thing HBO says to Game of Thrones spinoffs: yes please. The network is developing three more prequels based on George R.R. Martin’s universe — that’s along with House of the Dragon, which is scheduled to premiere next year, and a series based on the Dunk and Egg novellas.

The most intriguing of the three new projects is 10,000 Ships. It follows the warrior queen Nymeria, an ancestor of House Martell who ruled Dorne (not to be confused with the direwolf Nymeria or Sand Snake Nymeria, although both characters are named after her). According to the Hollywood Reporter, “Her story is set roughly 1,000 years before the events in Game of Thrones, making it much older on the Westeros timeline than any of the other previously announced projects.” The prequel would likely be set in Dorne, which could use rehabilitation after its disappointing depiction on Game of Thrones.

As for the other two series in development:

One of the projects, working title 9 Voyages, is from Rome creator Bruno Heller and follows Lord Corlys Velaryon, a.k.a. The Sea Snake, the Lord of the Tides and head of House Velaryon… The third project is set in the notorious King’s Landing slum of Flea Bottom – the maze of tight streets in the capitol city where characters like Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon were born.

If the Flea Bottom show is the Muppet Babies version of Game of Thrones, it deserves a straight-to-series order. The world needs to hear Baby Davos sing a doo-wop song. Anyway, HBO is that GIF of Homer Simpson being forced to eat all the donuts in the world, except instead of donuts, it’s Thrones shows — and like Homer, I’m OK with that.

