HBO Max arrives on May 27 with a vast library and loads of original content that will arrive in waves. It’s becoming clearer that lots of current subscribers will get rolled into HBO Max at no additional cost (check here to see if you’re one of the lucky ones), but what, exactly, are people looking forward to most from the newest streaming service? A few months ago, it looked like the complete Friends library would be the most prominent library attraction, but that may not be the case. And after yesterday’s response to HBO Max confirming that it would #ReleaseTheSnyderCut of Justice League, one could gather that comic book fans are also pumped for the launch.

That assumption would be correct, and according to a new poll from the Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros.’ full DCEU library (all the comic-book-nerd stuff, even including non-DCEU entry Joker) is actually a bigger draw than Friends. Also higher on the list than Joey Tribbiani refusing to share food? HBO’s epic George R.R. Martin series, despite the divisive eighth season. Here are the numbers:

The Warner Bros. TV and movie library — which encompasses all 10 seasons of Friends — is also a lure, with 32 percent of respondents saying that they’re more likely to subscribe to HBO Max because of that programming. But among specific IP, the DC Extended Universe (26 percent) and Game of Thrones (23 percent) had more pull than Friends (21 percent).

Yep, it sure seems like a sound investment for HBO Max to have agreed to release Zack Snyder’s still-in-process cut of the 2017 film ultimately helmed by Joss Whedon. Even though the Snyder Cut won’t arrive until 2021, the service is sending a very clear message that the comic book audience is an important one, and subscribers could respond in kind. Between HBO Max (which I suspect will eventually absorb the TV shows currently streaming on DC Universe, and Doom Patrol is already on the way) and Disney+ (with all the MCU movies and TV shows), the future of streaming will be quite nerd-oriented, even if we don’t know when upcoming adventures will land in theaters.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)