With its launch just a month away, HBO Max continues to carpet bomb audiences with its impressive library of titles that will be available on the upcoming streaming service.

In a new promo voiced by Kristen Bell (a clever reference to the Gossip Girl revival that’s in the works), HBO Max leans heavily into its vast assortment of characters and offerings that include everyone from Batman to South Park, Game of Thrones, Succession, The Wizard of Oz, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and tons more. Because not only will HBO Max pull from its deep library of HBO Originals, but the service also locked down the streaming rights to hit shows like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and Rick and Morty.

“HBO is the gold standard in terms of premium original content, and we are going to market on the strength of that brand and the power of the library,” said Chris Spadaccini, Chief Marketing Officer, WarnerMedia Entertainment & Direct-to-Consumer. “But HBO Max offers so much more than just HBO. We are establishing HBO Max as a place where all your favorite shows and movies intersect in unexpected ways. There’s a really fun attitude and personality to the campaign and each one of our ads has an element of surprise and delight.”

HBO Max also recently revealed that it’s very much in the J.J. Abrams business. The streaming service has given series orders to three major one-hour dramas from Abrams’ Bad Robot company: Duster, a gritty tale of a “gutsy getaway driver” trying to make it in the 1970’s Southwest; Overlook, a horror series that expands on the universe of Stephen King’s The Shining; and Justice League Dark, which has struggled to find its way to theaters over the years, but has finally found a permanent home as a live-action series on HBO Max.