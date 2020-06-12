HBO
HBO Go Has Been Shuttered (And HBO Now Renamed) In The Wake Of HBO Max’s Launch

Following the arrival of HBO Max, it appears that even HBO has decided that there are too many HBOs.

In an effort to streamline its app offerings, the premium cable channel will be axing HBO GO and renaming HBO Now as simply HBO. For the time being, this will bring the number of HBO apps down to two. And if you’re confused by all of this, don’t feel alone. We’ll do our best to explain what it means after this official statement from HBO:

Now that HBO Max has launched and is widely distributed, we… will be sunsetting our HBO GO service in the U.S. We intend to remove the HBO GO app from primary platforms as of July 31, 2020. Most customers who have traditionally used HBO GO to stream HBO programming are now able to do so via HBO Max, which offers access to all of HBO together with so much more. Additionally, the HBO NOW app and desktop experience will be rebranded to HBO. Existing HBO NOW subscribers will have access to HBO through the rebranded HBO app on platforms where it remains available and through play.hbo.com. HBO Max provides not only the robust offering of HBO but also a vast WarnerMedia library and acquired content and originals through a modern product.

So here’s what this all means (probably):

If you’re already an HBO Max subscriber and found a way to access the app, nothing has changed. You’re good to go.

If you’re an HBO Now subscriber that didn’t transition to HBO Max yet, the only change you’ll see is that the HBO Now app is now called HBO. Pretty painless.

If you’re an HBO Go user, hmm. While most cable providers have made a deal that will allow its HBO subscribers to use HBO Max, not all of them have, so it’s a good idea to check with your provider. However, if your provider does allow access to HBO Max (which you will have to use once the HBO Go app vanishes in July), you’ll need to find a device that can access the HBO Max app. As of this post, that does not include Roku or Amazon Fire TV, which are the most widely used streaming devices in America. But there is a chance that HBO Max will arrive on those devices by the end of July, and in the meantime, you can access HBO Max through an XBox One or PS4.

Naturally, there are a lot of confused people out there:

