HBO Max will launch on May 27. If you’ve got questions about pricing and whether your existing HBO subscription will fold you into the access club, we’ve got answers for you. As far as programming goes, though, what we can mostly advise is to prepare for an avalanche of wonderful-sounding Max Originals content that hits many demographics. We already knew that, in addition to a massive library of 10,000+ preexisting movies and TV shows, that the launch would include these series:

– Love Life: A romantic comedy series starring Anna Kendrick and Scoot McNairy

– Legendary: A reality competition series showcasing the underground ballroom community (expect plenty of vogue-ing) with a judging panel that includes Megan Thee Stallion

– On The Record: The documentary film that explores allegations of sexual abuse and harassment made against hip hop mogul Russell Simmons

– Craftopia, a youth-friendly crafting competition show that takes things to extremes

– Kid-geared programs including fresh New Looney Tunes offerings and The Not Too Late Show with Elmo

Mountains of other titles were pinpointed to arrive in 2020 and beyond, and we’re now seeing some dates for the second wave of HBO Max programming. Surprisingly, we’re going to get a recently announced movie that sounded like it would be far off on the schedule, but but silly rabbit, HBO Max acquired the picture from Sony and will have it ready to roll this summer. That would be the Seth Rogen-starring movie (the third in his unofficial “food trilogy“) called An American Pickle, in which he’s taking on dueling roles: (1) A 1920s laborer who awakens 100 years later in Brooklyn; (2) The immigrant’s grandson, a computer coder, who baffles his grandpa.

Here are the rest of the second-wave dates as unveiled by HBO Max:

June 25th: The second-season premiere of DC Universe’s Doom Patrol; a third season of the comedy-thriller Search Party, the first (of four) Adventure Time specials; and a second season of Esme & Roy from Sesame Workshop

July 9th: The premiere of the Expecting Amy docuseries about Amy Schumer’s very pregnant life on the stand-up comedy circuit; and an adult animated comedy called Close Enough that sounds like a roommate adventure from J.G. Quintel

July 16th: A docusoap called The House Of Ho, which will chronicle the multi-generational adventures of a family

July 23rd: An animated children’s series called Tig n’ Seek from Cartoon Network Studios

July 30th: A scripted comedy, Frayed, about a wealthy Londoner who goes back home to Australia; and an unscripted animal rescue series called The Dog House

August 6: An American Pickle will world premiere (in your living rooms) as the first HBO Max original film on the platform under the Warner Max label

HBO Max will arrive on May 27, and more details on the service can be found here.