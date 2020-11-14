A lot of shows have been cancelled during the pandemic, and while all have been painful, some hurt more than others. Among the biggest was The Venture Bros., the long-running Adult Swim cartoon that, over seven seasons spread over 17 years. Back in early September it was revealed the show not had the show been given the axe, it had been given the axe months prior, while the team was in the midst of planning what would have been its eighth season. But finally there’s some good news.

The show’s fanbase was, as you can imagine, not happy with the cancellation, and they’ve made their ire known on Twitter, having launched a #SaveTheVentureBros hashtag in the hopes that someone in charge would notice. Well, someone in charge did.

The Venture Bros fans are passionate, but incredibly civil. I've received tons of emails, all of which are short very well written notes, oozing with politeness. Class fans. Nothing imminent, but know that we're working on it.#SaveTheVentureBros — Andy Forssell (@aforssell) November 13, 2020

On Thursday, Andy Forssell, an exec at HBO Max — streaming home to a good number of Adult Swim shows, from Aqua Teen Hunger Force through Joe Pera Talks with You — took to Twitter with some cautiously optimistic words. “The Venture Bros fans are passionate, but incredibly civil,” Forssell wrote. “I’ve received tons of emails, all of which are short very well written notes, oozing with politeness. Class fans. Nothing imminent, but know that we’re working on it.”

So that’s nice! And take note, people who want to coax the rich and powerful into un-cancelling shows like, let’s say, GLOW: If you’re polite, maybe there will be another Andy Forssell who will appreciate that and take action. Again, “nothing is imminent,” but 2020 has been…not a great year for even semi-good news. But after Joe Biden’s win, we’re feeling optimistic that we’ll be hearing from Drs. Venture, Orpheus, Killinger, and we don’t mean a postcard.

