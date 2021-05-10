HBO has announced the release date for its new limited series, The White Lotus. Set in an exclusive Hawaiian resort, the series is described as a social satire from Enlightened creator Mike White and is boasting one heck of a stacked cast: Murray Bartlett (Looking), Connie Britton (Nashville), Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls), Alexandra Daddario (True Detective), Fred Hechinger (Eighth Grade), Jake Lacy (Girls), Brittany O’Grady (Little Voice), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Steve Zahn (Treme).

From the official synopsis:

Among the employees at The White Lotus are the fastidious resort manager Armond (Bartlett), who, after a sudden trauma, begins a dramatic downward spiral – and the down-to-earth spa manager, Belinda (Rothwell) who gets taken on an emotional roller coaster ride by a needy guest. The vacationers include the Mossbacher family – Nicole (Britton), a successful type-A exec, who can’t help but treat her family like disobedient employees; her husband, Mark (Zahn), dealing with both an embarrassing health crisis and a terminal inferiority complex; their teenaged son, Quinn (Hechinger), a socially awkward gamer, experiencing the wonder of nature for the very first time; their daughter, Olivia (Sweeney), and her friend, Paula (O’Grady), sharp-tongued college sophomores who cast a sardonic eye on the lifestyles and belief systems of everyone around them.

According to HBO, the limited series will follow guests at the resort, but “with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.”

The White Lotus premieres Sunday, June 11 on HBO and HBO Max.