Halfway through HBO’s latest gripping documentary The Last Cruise, you might realize you’re actually watching a horror movie play out in real-time. It’s a consequence of how the film, premiering March 30th, was shot – director Hannah Olson combed through hundreds of hours of home video footage, shaky cell phone clips, and some awkward panoramic cabin tours to transport audiences. First through time, to the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic – a disaster that would eventually claim over 2 million lives and counting. Then to the ship itself, from its claustrophobic staterooms to its crowded crew decks to see how a virus with the unparalleled ability to spread asymptomatically was able to survive and thrive because of our own willful ignorance and blinding privilege.

It’s also a consequence of having yet to make it to the other side of this unprecedented outbreak, something Olson’s film can’t help but remind us of.

We chatted with the director about why the story of a cruise ship felt like the perfect Covid-19 time capsule to capture on film and what we can still learn from those early mistakes.

Technically this is a documentary, but it certainly feels like a horror film at times – because of the subject matter and the way it’s filmed. Did you get that feeling while making this?

I think I knew it was a horror film when it felt like the getaway car had a bomb in it. These Americans in particular had been quarantining for weeks on the ship in their staterooms, totally claustrophobic. And then they get on the plane to head back to the United States, and all of a sudden they’re placed on the same plane with people who are infected with the virus. It was this feeling of, ‘Well, we thought we were safe, but actually it’s just the beginning.’

Why did a cruise ship – this cruise ship – feel like the right setting to document the early days of this pandemic?

This was the first major COVID-19 outbreak outside of China, so it was kind of the signal that, ‘Okay, this might become something larger than just a localized outbreak.’ We also had the headlines, saying the ship was quarantined in the Japanese harbor with COVID on board. I was reading these headlines, and at the same time, I was also starting to look behind the headlines into the social media that was coming out of the ship — looking on TikTok and Instagram and Facebook and Twitter and seeing what people who were actually on the ship were posting. It was obvious once I started poking around that the ship was being reported about like it was quarantined but the crew were still working, sleeping, and eating together. I just wondered ‘Did these people not count?’

What surprised you when sifting through this footage? What do you think audiences might be surprised by?

It was appalling to me how much we knew so early on. Scientists studied the ship and learned that the virus was spread by asymptomatic carriers and that the virus was airborne. The first mentioned asymptomatic transmission was on February 3rd, and it wasn’t until April 27th that the CDC started recommending testing people without symptoms. It wasn’t until April 3rd that the CDC recommended that people start wearing masks. And you can watch and see the footage in February of people in masks on the Diamond Princess. For as many mistakes as were made, everyone was masked because we knew it was airborne that early on. People were still flying around the world at that point. I don’t think of myself as an investigative journalist, but I felt like I was uncovering the secret about how much we knew.

We’re still not on the other side of this thing. Was it difficult emotionally or psychologically to revisit the beginning of the outbreak? To be reminded of how clueless we were as to how bad it would eventually get?

Of course! I was riddled with anxiety, but I was also interested in looking beneath the surface of the terror to see this whole world of social dynamics playing it out. In my own life, I began to think a lot about class and the way the class plays out in moments of crisis. Scientists were interested in this boat because it’s a closed system; the whole world is contained on a single vessel. As a filmmaker, I think I was attracted for the same reason, only I wanted to look at it through a social lens.

You compiled hundreds of hours of video footage to craft this. Why was that the right style and method for telling this story?