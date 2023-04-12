Max, the streamer formerly known as HBO Max, is really hoping for viewers to jump on the bandwagon and support its new service by announcing a whole slew of new shows and spinoffs that are already in the works. Even if the news is a little overwhelming, there is enough content coming to make everybody happy! Well, mostly everyone. Still no Sopranos spinoff... yet. The movie does not count.

One of the most popular HBO shows, Game of Thrones, is getting another long-awaited spinoff series, this time inspired by the first two stories in George R.R. Martin’s novella series, Tales of Dunk And Egg, which also sounds like it could be a Dunkin Donuts cooking series starring Ben Affleck. Maybe one day.

The series, titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, will take place a hundred years before we met those familiar Thrones faces. Martin is writing and executive-producing the show with Ira Parker, while House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal is also set to produce. Here is the official synopsis:

A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

This isn’t the first, and surely will not be the last, GoT spinoff to head to Max, including a Jon Snow-led series and a House of the Dragon prequel series that will go back even further in history. Before we know it, there will be a show where the dragons are all by themselves roaming Westeros before humans ever did. Though that would probably seem more like a nature documentary. If they can get David Attenborough to narrate, it should work.

(Via EW)