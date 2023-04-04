Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.

There was a chance House of the Dragon wouldn’t click with audiences the way Game of Thrones did. Such fears were put to rest pretty quickly. The prequel series was a big hit, prompting plenty of online chatter. Some were even bummed to learn the second season will be slightly shorter than the first. (At least they’re getting more dragons.) People love this Westeros place so much that HBO is in talks to make a prequel to the already-existing prequel.

As per Variety, the prequel-to-the-prequel series will dip even further back into the Targaryen line, telling the story of the one who started it all, Aegon I Targaryen. Here’s how Variety describes the premise:

The show would tell the story of how Aegon and his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, used their army and their three dragons to conquer six of the seven kingdoms on Westeros with the exception of Dorne. In doing so, Aegon I became the first king of Westeros, the first to sit on the Iron Throne, and the founder of the Targaryen Dynasty. Those events took place approximately 300 years prior to the events of “Game of Thrones.”

For context, House of the Dragon begins with one of Aegon I’s successors, Viserys, the fifth king of the Seven Kingdoms. It ended with his death, followed by the ascension of Aegon II, played by Tom Glynn-Carney.

HBO has spent years teasing numerous Game of Thrones prequels and spinoffs, though only House of the Dragon has ever come to fruition. So take news of this with a quarry of salt. Still, Variety reports that HBO is “keen to move forward” with the show, which might even kick off with a movie that could lead into a potential series. So if you love learning about every branch of the Targaryen family tree, then you may be in luck. Meanwhile, franchise creator George R.R. Martin is still working on that next book.

