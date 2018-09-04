Henry Cavill Will Star In Netflix’s Adaptation Of ‘The Witcher’ Fantasy Novel Series

When Henry Cavill isn’t causing mustache-borne friction between the Mission: Impossible and Justice League sets, he’s also diversifying his resume with a variety of projects. This would include Netflix’s recently announced The Witcher, a series-based adaptation of the best-selling fantasy novels about fate and family. Cavill will lead the cast in the role of Geralt of Rivia, the loner monster hunter who is struggling to belong in a world where beasts are often less wicked than people. Fate brings him together with a powerful sorceress and a princess harboring a secret, and they must confront a dangerous world together.

The series has scored an incredible line of directors with the first four episodes being helmed by Alik Sakharov (of Game of Thrones and House of Cards). Other directors will include Charlotte Brändström (of Outlander) and Alex Garcia Lopez (of Marvel’s Luke Cage). As for the lead actor himself, Cavill cheekily confirmed his casting on Instagram by announcing “[m]y new mailing address,” but he warns that you’ll rarely find him there, “Monster slaying being what it is.”

Meanwhile, series showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has welcomed Cavill “to the #Witcher family” while describing how he was her first meeting. She has “never forgotten the passion he brought. He IS Geralt. He always has been.”

