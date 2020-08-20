Like Geralt of Rivia crawling out of a muddy bog to fight another day, Netflix’s The Witcher has resumed its season two production after a series of setbacks courtesy of the ongoing pandemic, and Henry Cavill is celebrating being back on set with a shout-out to his hair and make-up team. In a humorously candid and unflattering photo posted to Instagram, Cavill can be seen sitting in a make-up chair while a layer of medical tape is pulled from his head to make way for his luxurious white wig.

“No bald cap this year. Just pounds of 2 types of medical tape and some glue,” Cavill wrote in the caption. “Removal is a joy. Jacqui and Ailbhe here, though, have the deft touch of angels. Jacqui more so an Angel of Vengeance, but that’s all part of her charm.”

You can see the photo below:

Like most film and TV productions, season two of The Witcher was shut down in March as the pandemic went global. However, the hit Netflix series had a very close call after actor Kristofer Hijvu texted positive for COVID-19 after being on set. Fortunately, Hijvu and his wife made a full recovery, and there were no reports of other cast and crew members being infected. But the incident was enough to halt production on season two even though the show was filming in remote, outdoor locations outside of London.

After working out the logistics of filming with the threat of COVID still hanging in the air, The Witcher resumed filming in early July, which raises questions around just how long fans will have to wait for the next season to premiere on Netflix. Not to mention, Cavill returning to the set has deprived the world of his thirsty computer building videos and nerdy obsession with meticulously painting roleplaying game miniatures. You win some, you lose some.

