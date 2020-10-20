Henry Cavill knows that the wait for more of Netflix’s The Witcher might feel super long as 2020 stretches into oblivion, even if there will be a payoff for that patience. After all, The Witcher TV universe will eventually include spinoffs and as least one movie, but for now, it’s enough to obsess over Season 2 hints. For example, we recently got to see Cavill’s new armor for Geralt after he joined up with warrior Ciri, and the synopsis told us that Geralt is feeling forlorn about Yennefer of Vengerberg, since he believes that she’s dead. What’s a loner monster hunter to do with all the resulting pent-up energy? Well, he could engage in more swordplay, and to do that, Cavill needs to stay in tip-top shape.

Cavill has made no secret of telling the world that fitness does not come easily to him. He works hard for gains and posted some evidence of his routine to Instagram. In the process, he detailed the “three major aspects….speed, explosive power, and fitness” of his Witcher training. He’s satisfying all three components by running “for miles up hill,” which sounds completely miserable, but he’s into it.

No shortcuts for this guy. Cavill does his own stunts in this series, and he constantly practiced his sword play for several months leading into filming for the first season. So, I can do nothing here but conclude that Geralt of Rivia will be running up at least one mountain in Season 2 while Jaskier torments him with another horrific song. Worst. Workout. Ever. But if it happens, you heard it here first.