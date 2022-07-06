Look, let’s not mince words: S*it is bad right now. The world is on fire in way too many ways, and our elected leaders either don’t seem to have any ideas on how to fix it or are making things worse by making stuff up. So you know what everyone needs right now: more pictures of Henry Winkler holding up glorious fish he just caught.

On Wednesday, the erstwhile Fonz and Barry award-winner apparently went fishing. Here’s a trout he caught.

It a July hello !! pic.twitter.com/xuAGymozSB — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 6, 2022

Here’s a Salmon fly hatch, which only start hatching in June. Winkler used it to catch some trout.

The Salmon fly hatch we wait all year for them .. trout love em pic.twitter.com/7WNVVr5ymB — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 6, 2022

Here’s a trout he may have caught with help from that salmon fly hatch.

What an afternoon pic.twitter.com/pzjm20AqGU — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 6, 2022

Here’s a rainbow trout.

A rainbow to make the world brighter pic.twitter.com/muqior76Dp — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 6, 2022

And another.

Thank you river !!!! pic.twitter.com/0GMSOAAXRh — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 6, 2022

And one more.

The end of a perfect day !! pic.twitter.com/lLewwuCO25 — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 6, 2022

That’s like five fish! We’re not fishermen, but that sure sounds like a lot. And look how happy he is. And rightly so, he caught five fish. (And they all look like trout, right? We’re not great at identifying fish.) Winkler is known for his fish photos. He even spoke to Uproxx about it back in April, and seemed to really respond to a pitch for a show that’s just him fishing with fellow famous people. That show should really happen! Someone, make that show.

Before he bombed his feed with fish photos, Winkler was like us, re-tweeting the grim news, trying to get someone in power to fix a system that may be beyond repair. But he also took a much-needed mental health break, ventured out in the great outdoors, and got him some fish. Good for him and hopefully he cooks the hell out of them because fish are wonderful.