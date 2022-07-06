Marjorie Taylor Greene is going full Alex Jones following back-to-back shootings on July 4th. During a recent video posted to her Facebook page, Greene claimed that the Highland Park shooting looks like it was “designed” to hit a “rich white neighborhood” in an effort to get Republicans on board with gun control. In other words, a “false flag” operation, which is how Jones once described the Sandy Hook shooting that’s left him facing bankruptcy after being embroiled in a lawsuit with the victims’ families.

In a revealing choice of words, Greene essentially admits that Republicans won’t take action unless something happens to a “rich white neighborhood.” She also refers to the entire month of July as “MAGA month” while pondering why there were no shootings during Pride month. Lady, this is America. There are mass shootings everyday.

Marjorie Taylor Greene just suggested on Facebook the recent mass shootings are false flags "to persuade Republicans to go along with more gun control" because it happened in "a rich white neighborhood" and not during Pride Month.

Via No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen on Twitter:

Now, here’s what I have to say. I mean, two shootings on July 4th, one in a rich white neighborhood and the other at a fireworks display. It almost sounds like it’s designed to persuade Republicans to go along with more gun control. I mean, after all, remember we didn’t see that happened at all at the Pride parades in the month of June. But as soon as we hit MAGA month, as soon as we hit the month that we’re all celebrating, loving our country, we have shootings on July 4th.

In a surprising moment of self-awareness, Greene admits that this sounds like a “conspiracy theory.” However, instead of backing away from this train of thought, she doubled down.

“But what’s the definition of a right wing conspiracy theory?” Greene asked. “Well, by the way, it’s just the news that’s six months early.”

